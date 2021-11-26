Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 59.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 37.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

