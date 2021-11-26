Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,800 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 437,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $22,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 270,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

