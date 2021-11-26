Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 307,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $9,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

