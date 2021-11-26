Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.14 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $16,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $8,428,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $2,737,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

