Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,900 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $44,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

NYSE IR opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

