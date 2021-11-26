Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIN. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

