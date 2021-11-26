Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

