Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 7,700 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $476.97 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $296.00 and a one year high of $543.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,601,419 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

