Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $20.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.41 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $20.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $95.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.01 billion to $96.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $102.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $202,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average of $205.85. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

