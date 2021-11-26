Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $252.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

