Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $252.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average is $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

