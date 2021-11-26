Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $457.80. 2,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,562. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

