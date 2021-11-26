Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,727 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Lumentum worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

