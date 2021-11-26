Luminar Technologies (LAZR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2021 – Luminar Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/16/2021 – Luminar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

11/12/2021 – Luminar Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $17.98 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,357,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $65,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 45.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

