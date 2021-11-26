Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.61.

LUN traded down C$0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,865. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

