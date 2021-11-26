Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LXFR stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.