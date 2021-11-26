Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Lympo has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $15.21 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00233959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

