LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

