LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 134.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

