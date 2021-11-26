MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $1,880,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $1,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. 310,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,121. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

