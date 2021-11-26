Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $2.12. Macy’s reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

