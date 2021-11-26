Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Cowen raised their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Macy’s stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

