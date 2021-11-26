MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 11,925 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises approximately 1.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 0.06% of MP Materials worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MP stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.84. 3,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,049. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

