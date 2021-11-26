MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 2,495 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $211.79. 30,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,914,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 201.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $191.36 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

