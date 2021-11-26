MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 64,390 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the quarter. Arrival makes up 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Arrival were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arrival by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,616,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 109,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Arrival has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

