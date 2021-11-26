MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 64,390 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Arrival makes up 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Arrival were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARVL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ARVL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Arrival has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

