MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 916.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $49.04. 107,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,224,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

