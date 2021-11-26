MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 53.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 457,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 570.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 529,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 450,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,995. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

