MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after acquiring an additional 203,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. 25,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,174. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.