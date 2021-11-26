MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 2,700 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,132 shares of company stock worth $210,833,597.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $8.66 on Friday, hitting $303.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

