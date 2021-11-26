MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 855 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $22.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,093.68. 39,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 361.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

