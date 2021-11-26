MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.09% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after purchasing an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,282,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,245. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.