MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. 25,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,174. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

