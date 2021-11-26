MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,104 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 2.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,337 shares of company stock worth $171,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 9,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

