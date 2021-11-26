MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.92. 113,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The company has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average of $264.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.