MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $2.77 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Edison International comprises approximately 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

