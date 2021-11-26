MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 2,700 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,132 shares of company stock worth $210,833,597.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $8.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.72. 18,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

