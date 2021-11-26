MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 43,425 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1,357.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming makes up about 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,301,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,933. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.