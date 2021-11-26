MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. MP Materials makes up 1.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.06% of MP Materials worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $42.84. 3,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,049. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

