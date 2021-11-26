MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1,357.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises about 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

