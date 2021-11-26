MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 1,368 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $13,173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after buying an additional 83,566 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.46. 234,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

