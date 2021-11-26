MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 3,085 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $224.52 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.