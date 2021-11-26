Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,564.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.37. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $92,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

