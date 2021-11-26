Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report sales of $677.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $697.40 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $586.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.89 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

