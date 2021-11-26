MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Capitalization Tops $10.78 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and $694,683.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00006647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00099450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.02 or 0.07459138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.30 or 1.00102188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,817 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

