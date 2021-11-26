MakiSwap (MAKI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $869,524.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $869,524.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00065008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00073600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00098757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.03 or 0.07431722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.95 or 1.00036746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

