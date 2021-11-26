Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

