Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $68,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

