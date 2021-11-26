Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $168.04 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,634 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $168,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

Shares of CRM opened at $289.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

