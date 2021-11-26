Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $42.78 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $930.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $902.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $893.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

